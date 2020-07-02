LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.

Alexandria Community Band, 7 p.m. Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

