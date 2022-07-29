SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Splash Bash, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
Shadyside Bluegrass Festival hosted by the White River Folk & Bluegrass Music Club, Boozehounds, 12:10 p.m.; Cumberland Gap, 1:20 p.m.; Mountain Laurel, 2:30 p.m.; Elk Ridge, 3:40 p.m.; and Blue Holler Band, 4:50 p.m., Shadyside Park.
“The Producers,” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Pop Rox, 8 p.m. to midnight at Anderson Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
“Soul” (Summer Movie Series), 9 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
“Beetlejuice” Free Movie Night on the Lawn, 9:30 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Indianapolis
Jesse McCartney, 7:30 p.m. at the Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St.
Muncie
James McMurtry, 7 p.m. at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.
Noblesville
Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie.
One Republic with special guest, NEEDTOBREATHE, Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.
Plants & Ice Cream, noon; rare and uncommon houseplant sale, noon to 2 p.m. at 125 W. State St.