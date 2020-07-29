Anderson
Jeep Night, 5:30 p.m., hosted by Montana Mike’s Steakhouse, 6370 S. Scatterfield Road.
Live music by John Frees, 7-10 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Karaoke Dance Party, 9 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Movie Night Fundraiser “Trolls World Tour,” hosted by Frankton Town & Country Youth Baseball FTCB and the Alex Theatre, 6:45-8:20 p.m.; The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.