Anderson

Jeep Night, 5:30 p.m., hosted by Montana Mike’s Steakhouse, 6370 S. Scatterfield Road.

Live music by John Frees, 7-10 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Karaoke Dance Party, 9 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Alexandria

Movie Night Fundraiser “Trolls World Tour,” hosted by Frankton Town & Country Youth Baseball FTCB and the Alex Theatre, 6:45-8:20 p.m.; The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

