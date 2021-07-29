Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Summer concert series featuring Magnolia Soul, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center.
Alexandria
Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Indiana 9.
Daleville
Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Middletown
Bashiri Asad, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
New Castle
First-ever Veterans Weekend (activities Friday night through Sunday), Memorial Park, 2221 N. Memorial Drive.
Yorktown
Southridge Band, 7-9 p.m., Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St.
