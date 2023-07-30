MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
TUESDAY
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
National Night Out & Back to School Celebration 6 to 9 p.m. at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 404 E. Main St.
Fishers
Dude! 8 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
Frankton
Madison County Historical presentation by Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson: “A Tale of Two Mills,” 6 p.m. in the Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Indianapolis
Jason Mraz The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical 7 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.