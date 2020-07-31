Anderson
Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
JT Sifuentes outdoors concert, 7-9 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
Karaoke on the Patio, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Booze Hounds Bluegrass, 9:30-11 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Markleville
Markleville Free Music Night, 6-10 p.m.; On the Run Band, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Steve Jeffris, 8-10 p.m.; Community Park.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Middletown Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m., Dietrich Park. Hosted by Liberty Honey Products.
Ciara Haskett, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
