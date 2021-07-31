SATURDAY
Anderson
• City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Robert Cooper Audubon Society hosted Bird Walk, 9-11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Shadyside Bluegrass Festival hosted by the White River Folk & Bluegrass Music Club, begins at noon, 1112 Broadway St.
• Saturday Night Sprints, 4 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Muncie
• 20th annual “Spirit of the Run” Car Show, 4-8 p.m., Muncie Fieldhouse, 525 N. Walnut St.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
