Go Mad
MONDAY
Anderson
Figure 8 Madness, 5 to 10 p.m.; Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Live harness racing, first post, 6:15 p.m.; family fun activities, temporary tattoos, food trucks, and DJ; fireworks, at dusk; Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Chesterfield
Independence Day Parade, noon, Main Street; Independence Day Carnival, 1-5 p.m.; Makepeace Park.
Elwood
Quincy’s Brass, 7 p.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Muncie
Independence Day with music and fireworks, 8 to 11 p.m. at Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
New Castle
96th annual 4th of July fireworks, 10 p.m. at Henry County Memorial Park.
Pendleton
Fourth at the Falls, starts at 4 p.m., food, fun, festivities, fireworks and patriotic fun, Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive.
Yorktown
Patriotic Pops concert at 8 p.m.; fireworks, 10 p.m. at Yorktown Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Classic Car Cruise-In 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frisch’s, 500 Broadway.