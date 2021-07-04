Anderson
• Fire It Up On The 4th, live DJ and patriotic entertainment, food trucks, beer garden, 5 p.m.; choreographed fireworks, 10 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
• Outlaw Figure 8’s, Ford Division Figure 8’s, Front Wheel Drive Figure 8’s, School Bus Figure 8’s, Trailer Race Figure 8’s; features, 7 p.m.; fireworks following races, Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Frankton
• Town Market, 2-5 p.m., Frankton Library, 102 S. Church St.
Pendleton
• Fourth at the Falls, 5-11 p.m., Falls Park.
Summitville
• Fireworks at dusk.
Yorktown
• Muncie Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m., Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St.
