Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until gone) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
First Friday 5 to 8 p.m. at various downtown locations including Anderson Museum of Art, A Town Center, and more.
Cook & Belle with opener Greg Rhodes (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
Farmers and Artists Market 8 a.m. to noon at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Lapel
Lapel Village Fair noon to 8 p.m.
Middletown
Broasted fish or frog leg dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until gone) at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” in concert 8:30 p.m. (Symphony on the Prairie) at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Pendleton
Glitter and Glamp Princess Camp 6 p.m. at Mystic Waters Campground, 5435 W. Ind. 38.