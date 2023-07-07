LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Homemade Sausage Gravy and Biscuits fundraiser 8 a.m. at Anderson New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.

Turn Away No Longer’s annual Summer Dayz Festival and Car Show 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Horizon Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.

Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.

No Fiction Here Book Club 1 to 2 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Second annual Gene Nolan Classic (500 Sprint Car Tour, Kenyon Midget 75, and Thunder Roadsters) 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Alexandria

Alexandria City Jam noon to 8 p.m., downtown Alexandria.

Fortville

Fortville Summerfest 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Landmark Park, 200 E. Church St. Hosted by the Fortville Parks.

Indianapolis

Yungblud: The World Tour 7 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.

Lapel

Lapel Village Fair 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; events all throughout the day in Lapel.

Noblesville

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” in concert 8:30 p.m. (Symphony on the Prairie) at Conner Prairie.

Crush (Bon Jovi Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.

Pendleton

Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Cultured Urban Winery One Year Anniversary Jazz Festival 1 to 7 p.m. at Gray’s Park, 2901 Madison Ave.

In memory of “Jumpin’” Johnny Wilson and Terry Christ — 3 to 5 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Hosted by Gospel Highlight and Pastor James Warner.

Elwood

Concerts in the Park: My Yellow Rickshaw 4 to 6 p.m. Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.

Pendleton

Sunday Funday featuring the Pork Paradise food truck 2 to 7 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.

Tags

Trending Video