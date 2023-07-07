SATURDAY
Anderson
Homemade Sausage Gravy and Biscuits fundraiser 8 a.m. at Anderson New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Turn Away No Longer’s annual Summer Dayz Festival and Car Show 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Horizon Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
No Fiction Here Book Club 1 to 2 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Second annual Gene Nolan Classic (500 Sprint Car Tour, Kenyon Midget 75, and Thunder Roadsters) 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
Alexandria City Jam noon to 8 p.m., downtown Alexandria.
Fortville
Fortville Summerfest 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Landmark Park, 200 E. Church St. Hosted by the Fortville Parks.
Indianapolis
Yungblud: The World Tour 7 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.
Lapel
Lapel Village Fair 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; events all throughout the day in Lapel.
Noblesville
“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” in concert 8:30 p.m. (Symphony on the Prairie) at Conner Prairie.
Crush (Bon Jovi Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Cultured Urban Winery One Year Anniversary Jazz Festival 1 to 7 p.m. at Gray’s Park, 2901 Madison Ave.
In memory of “Jumpin’” Johnny Wilson and Terry Christ — 3 to 5 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Hosted by Gospel Highlight and Pastor James Warner.
Elwood
Concerts in the Park: My Yellow Rickshaw 4 to 6 p.m. Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Pendleton
Sunday Funday featuring the Pork Paradise food truck 2 to 7 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.