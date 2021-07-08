LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

• Live, Laugh, Love Category Winners exhibit, noon-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.

• Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Alexandria

• “Black Widow,” 7 and 9:45 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Chesterfield

• Dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

