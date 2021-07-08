Anderson
• Live, Laugh, Love Category Winners exhibit, noon-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
• Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
• “Black Widow,” 7 and 9:45 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
• Dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
