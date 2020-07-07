LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

• Madison County Historical Society open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 15 W. 11th St.

• East Lynn Christian Church food pantry open, noon-2 p.m., 522 E. 53rd St.

Middletown

• Tommy Icarus & Co., 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Notices of community events should be sent to GO MAD, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Government meetings now appear in Let’s Meet.

Tags

Recommended for you