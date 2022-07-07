LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)

Divinity Trio Concert 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.

Dane Clark, part of the Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.

Chesterfield

New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Fortville

Summerfest (formerly the annual July 4th celebration) begins at 7 p.m., Fortville.

Lapel

Lapel Village Fair; town-wide rummage sales; food and craft vendors, noon to 8 p.m.; Dan’s Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m. at Ford Street United Methodist Church; street dance, 8-10 p.m.; downtown Lapel.

Robert Rolfe Fedderson 7 to 10 p.m. at Pax Verum Brewing Co., 908 Main St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

