Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
Divinity Trio Concert 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Dane Clark, part of the Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fortville
Summerfest (formerly the annual July 4th celebration) begins at 7 p.m., Fortville.
Lapel
Lapel Village Fair; town-wide rummage sales; food and craft vendors, noon to 8 p.m.; Dan’s Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m. at Ford Street United Methodist Church; street dance, 8-10 p.m.; downtown Lapel.
Robert Rolfe Fedderson 7 to 10 p.m. at Pax Verum Brewing Co., 908 Main St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.