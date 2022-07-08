SATURDAY
Anderson
Summer Dayz Homemade Sausage Gravy & Biscuits 8 a.m.; events taking place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; live auction, 1:30 p.m.; free concert, 4 p.m.; at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St. Fundraiser by Turn Away No Longer.
Craft Fair by Heather’s Handmade Creations, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Second annual Summer Dayz Car Show; registration, 10 a.m. to noon; New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St. Hosted by Whimsies.
Chesterfield
Community Event Under the Tent, 1-8 p.m. at Chesterfield Community Church of God, Main Street and Linden Lane.
Fortville
Summerfest (formerly the annual July 4th celebration), events taking place all day long, Fortville.
Lapel
Lapel Village Fair; townwide rummage sales; Dawg Jog run/walk, 8 a.m.; registration, 6:45 to 7:30 a.m.; and a 1K Puppy FunRun for Kids, 8 a.m.; breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at Lapel Optimist Club; car show, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. tenderloin lunch at American Legion; parade lineup, 2 p.m. south parking lot of Lapel Elementary; parade, 3:30 p.m.; Fall Creek Community Band, 7 p.m.
Muncie
Tractor Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Cammack Station, 9200 W. Jackson St.
Orestes
Orestes Festival, food trucks, vendors and a band; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; downtown Orestes.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.
The Auburns 6 to 9 p.m. at Sahm’s Smokehouse, 250 W. Reformatory Road.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Anderson Speedway’s 13th annual Gospel Fest and Shopping Extravaganza Event 2 to 6 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Yorktown
Free community cookout and Back to School Bash 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yorktown Church of the Nazarene, 1901 S. Tiger Drive.