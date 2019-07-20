Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
• Try New Monster Jam Toys from Spin Master, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Walmart, 2321 Charles St.
• Anderson Police Department block party, 1-3:30 p.m., Anderson First Nazarene Church, 23rd and Jackson streets.
• "Drawn to Life" exhibit closes, galleries open 2-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 3:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• 10th annual free Speedway Gospel Fest, 4:30 p.m., Anderson Speedway Pavilion, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair Parade, 2 p.m., downtown.
• Madison County 4-H Fair Queen contest, 7:30 p.m., Beulah Park.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
