Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Robert Cooper Audubon Society Bird Walk, 9-11 a.m., Mounds State Park.
• Kayson's Ride (to fight kidney disease), registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, noon, Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St.
• White River Folk & Bluegrass Music Club's Shadyside Bluegrass Festival, noon-5 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway. (Bring your lawn chairs).
• George W. Hiles Music Fest, 3 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Hosted by Kettle Top Brewhouse.
• Auditions for Mainstage Theatre's production of "Mama Mia," 3-5 p.m., The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.
• Madison Heights High School Class of '74 45th class reunion/get together, 5 p.m., Blaze Brew Pub (formerly Shout's).
• Edgewood Woods/Sugar Fork Crossing Alzheimer's Awareness Night - 70th annual National Crown, 8 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Creatures of the Night Hike, 9-10 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road,
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, Danny Russell, Daniel Boone impersonator, 10 a.m.; Senior Day, 11 a.m.-close; food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; corn hole competition, noon; ; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-9 p.m.; rides, 3 p.m.-close; boxing, 5 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
