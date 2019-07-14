Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Messy Mess (Toddlers & Preschoolers, 11-11:45 a.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• "Apollo 11 Moon Landing Celebration," 4-5 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Pizza, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Karaoke every Monday, 7-11 p.m., Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
