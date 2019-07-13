Activities and events planned for Sunday:
Anderson
• Ice cream social, 4:30-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.
• Throwback Worship Night: 70s, 80s & 90s!, 6-7 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Alexandria
• "Shrek Jr.," 3:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Pendleton
• Annual Heroes Crit & Fit Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive.
