Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
• Be A Buddy-Not A Bully First-Ever Walk, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Anderson University football field, 1100 E. Fifth St. $20 a person (12 and over); $5 for children under 12. Proceeds to Pacers National Bully Prevention Center.
• "Tips Day" for Suicide Prevention, 11 a.m., Greek's Pizzeria.
• Back-to-School Parade, noon.
• Auditions for Mainstage Theatre's production of "Mamma Mia," 3-5 p.m., The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.
• Third annual Back-to-School Cut-a-thon (bounce hour, hair painting, games, music and backpack giveaways), 4-6 p.m., Detour Salon & Style, 1816 E. 53rd St. Haircuts, $5-$8 donation.
Elwood
• Elwood Concerts in the Park featuring the "Junkyard Band," 4 p.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Pendleton
• Concerts in the Park "Sara Howe Trio," 6 p.m., Falls Park.
