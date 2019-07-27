LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Sunday: 

Anderson

• Be A Buddy-Not A Bully First-Ever Walk, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Anderson University football field, 1100 E. Fifth St. $20 a person (12 and over); $5 for children under 12. Proceeds to Pacers National Bully Prevention Center.

• "Tips Day" for Suicide Prevention, 11 a.m., Greek's Pizzeria.

• Back-to-School Parade, noon.

• Auditions for Mainstage Theatre's production of "Mamma Mia," 3-5 p.m., The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.

• Third annual Back-to-School Cut-a-thon (bounce hour, hair painting, games, music and backpack giveaways), 4-6 p.m., Detour Salon & Style, 1816 E. 53rd St. Haircuts, $5-$8 donation.

Elwood

• Elwood Concerts in the Park featuring the "Junkyard Band," 4 p.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.

Frankton

• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.

Pendleton

• Concerts in the Park "Sara Howe Trio," 6 p.m., Falls Park.

