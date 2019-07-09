LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Wednesday: 

Anderson

• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "Small Foot," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.

Alexandria

• Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.

• Beginner line dance lessons, every Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Markleville

• Christian Women's Fellowship Comfort Keepers' monthly God Abundance Meal, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower level, East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 124 E. Main St.

Middletown

• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags