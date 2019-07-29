Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
• The Excel Center Resource Booth, noon-1 p.m., 630 Nichol Ave.
• Annual Grant Awards by the Anderson Rotary, noon-1 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Meet the Teacher Night for grades kindergarten and first, 5-7 p.m., Eastside Elementary School, 844 N. Scatterfield Road.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
