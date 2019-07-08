GO MAD
Activities and events for Tuesday:
Anderson
• Yoga at A Town Center, 5:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
• Anderson Police Department block party, 6 p.m., Greenbriar Community Church, 1602 Woodbine Drive.
• MGPeeWee (Jimmy Z, Henry and Martha), 6-9 p.m., on the patio, The Curve at Grandview.
• Chief Anderson Toastmasters meeting, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Anderson Obedience Training Club Inc. Obedience Classes, 7-8 p.m., Indiana Army National Guard, 125 S. Scatterfield Road.
