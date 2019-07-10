Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
• Used book sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Hosted by the CHA Auxiliary.
• Anderson High School Class of 1960 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Brew Pub & Grill in Championship Lanes.
• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• BBQ dinner/dance (with DJ Rita Orr), 6 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• "Shrek Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Daleville
• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series: Zach Day, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
