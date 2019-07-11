Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Friends of the Library monthly book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• All-you-can-eat fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
• Anderson Police Department block party, 6 p.m., Greenbriar Church.
• Classic Car Appreciation Day, 6 p.m., Greek's Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cruise-In your classic car and receive 20 percent off your purchase.
• Soul Street in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center.
• Queen tribute band, Killer Queen, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• 3 Doors Down in concert with special guest, Soul Asylum, 8:30 p.m., Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
• "Shrek Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
• Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Lapel
• Lapel Village Fair, 8 a.m., rummage sales; noon, booths open on Main Street; 1-7 p.m., Jr. Carnival (4-12 years old); 2-8:30 p.m., entertainment under the tent on Main Street; 4-7:30 p.m., Dan's Fish Fry, Ford Street Church, 925 Ford St.; 7 p.m., free hot air balloon ride (tethered) at Woodward Park, 1417 Vine St.; and 9-11 p.m., Street Dance on Main Street with DJ Ryan Edwards.
• Entertainment at Lapel Village Fair, 2:30 to 4 p.m., J.T SIFUENTES; 4-5:30 p.m., Jeff Ash; 5:30-7, Ciera Hasket; and 7-8:30 p.m., Waco Kids.
