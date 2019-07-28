Activities and events planned for Monday:
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• End of Summer GuardX (cookout, paintball, inflatable courses, corn hole, military vehicles and more), 4 p.m., Anderson National Guard Armory, 125 S. Scatterfield Road. For ages 16 and over.
• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., every Monday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
• Back to School Rally (free supplies for Alexandria students), 5-7 p.m., Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave.
Elwood
