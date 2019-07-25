Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Mid-Summer Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., Gruenewald Historic House.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• All-you-can-eat cod dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
• Family Fun Friday, 6:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
• Tartan Tournament of Bands, 6:30-11 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
• Epworth Forest Choir School's 65th annual sacred music celebration, no charge, 7 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
• Lemon Wheel Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• LeAnn Rimes concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• Diana Ross concert, 8:30 p.m., Harrah's Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Stella Luna (rock and roll), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
Middletown
• Charcoal grilled or broasted thick cut marinated pork chops, 5-8 p.m. (or until sold out); broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
