Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "The Grinch," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.
• Registration Day, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Anderson Preparatory Academy, 2200 W. 22nd St.
• Meet the Teacher Night (5th grade), 6-8 p.m., Anderson Intermediate School, 2300 Lindberg Road. Students need to register prior to tonight. Information: 765-641-2000, ext. 1578
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Country Kickers Line Dance Troupe, 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
• Beginner line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m.; line dance lessons, 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.