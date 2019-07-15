LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Tuesday: 

Anderson

• Luncheon of Anderson High School Class of '56, noon, Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.

• Jeremy McShurley book signing, "The Virtue of Vices," 2-4 p.m., Anderson Book Nook, 835 E. 53rd St.

• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5 p.m., outside Dickmann Town Center Park, 1135 Meridian St. 

• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

• Anderson Elementary School Families Food Distribution, 5-6 p.m., Anderson Elementary School, 2035 Raible Ave. 

• Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Tags