Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
• Luncheon of Anderson High School Class of '56, noon, Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Jeremy McShurley book signing, "The Virtue of Vices," 2-4 p.m., Anderson Book Nook, 835 E. 53rd St.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5 p.m., outside Dickmann Town Center Park, 1135 Meridian St.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Anderson Elementary School Families Food Distribution, 5-6 p.m., Anderson Elementary School, 2035 Raible Ave.
• Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
