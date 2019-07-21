LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Monday: 

Anderson

• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

• Pizzas, every Monday, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Chris Flook will share information on "Lenapi Along the River" during the Madison County Historical Society's meeting, 7 p.m., Bowman Room, Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.

Alexandria

• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; The Bulldogs in concert ('50s, '60s and '70s), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.

Elwood

• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.

