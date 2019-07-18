Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
• Beaches of Normandy Conquest II, today through Sunday, White River Paint Ball, 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
• Hand-breaded tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
