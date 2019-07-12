Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser and bake sale, 7-11 p.m., Harter House, 600 Main St. Proceeds to the Harter House and Vermillion Place.
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Free motorcycle breakfast and blessing, 9-11 a.m., Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
• Edible & Medicinal Plant Walk, 10-11 a.m., River Bend Park, 201 Sycamore St. Hosted by Hoosier Environmental Council.
• Super Saturday Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St.
• 8 Rocking Hater Bash Ride (4 School Supplies), hosted by Second Chance to Get it Right, registration, 10:30-11:45 a.m.; kickstands up, noon, Double T Leather, 3320 Columbus Ave. Ride ends at Veterans of Madison County, 3601 E. 10th St.
• Friends of the Library monthly book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Teacher Appreciation Event, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Walmart, 2321 Charles St. The first 300 teachers at every store will receive a goodie bag with treats from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more. Bring your teacher ID or email address.
• WIPB's Be My Neighbor Day, 1-4 p.m., Dickmann Town Center. Post for photos with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat.
• Senior dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Harmony Explosion 2019: Saturday Showcase, 7-9 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University, 1100 E. Fifth St.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• "H.M.S. Pinafore," 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University. The Harmony Players performance to benefit AU’s School of Music,Theatre and Dance.
Alexandria
• "Shrek Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Daleville
• Dan's Fish Fry fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Daleville High School. Hosted by the Daleville Police Department's Operation Christmas.
Lapel
• Lapel Village Fair, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., booths open on Main Street; 8 a.m., rummage sales; 8:30 a.m., Run/Walk hosted by the Lapel Lions Club, begins at the high school. Proceeds to the CDLS Foundation; 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Car show, registration, 9:30 a.m.; show, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Daybreak Church, 1219 Main St. Proceeds to the Food Pantry; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., hand-breaded tenderloins, Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., bean soup bowl, chicken noodles and more, Daybreak Church, 1219 Main St.; 1-7 p.m.; Jr. Carnival (for ages 4-12 years old); 3:30 p.m., parade; 7 p.m., Doug Anderson (free concert) at the library; 9 p.m., free movie at Brookside Park.
• Entertainment at Lapel Village Fair, noon-1 p.m., Mark Volk; 1-2 p.m., Bill Dayton and New Life (Jeff Douglas and Dan Daugherty); 2 p.m., Martha Green; and 4:30 p.m., Somewhere South (country music).
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
