Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Delco Remy Plant Security breakfast, 9 a.m., Anderson Grill & Restaurant (across from former Mounds Mall).
• Seventh annual Bike Rodeo sponsored by Community Hospital of Anderson, 10 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St. (moved inside to a classroom due to extreme heat).
• 4th Annual Touch-A-Truck hosted by MOPS at Madison Park and Madison Park Church of God Kids, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Road.
• Anderson Police Department block party, 11 a.m-1:30 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2500 E. Fifth St.
• Back to School Bash 2, School Supply Giveaway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Greater Light Church, 317 Marine Drive. Free school supplies, games and prizes. Children must be in attendance to receive supplies.
• The Lion King Experience, noon-4:30 p.m., Walmart, 2321 Charles St.
• Terry Rhoades of the Muncie Astronomy Club, 3-4 p.m., Cardinal Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Saturday Night Racing – VORES Welding & Steel Street Stocks, VROA Modifieds, Thunder Roadsters, Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drives 50, gates open 6 p.m.; Anderson Speedway, 1131 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Senior dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• "The Goonies," 7-9 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. All tickets are general admission.
• Anderson High School Women's Soccer Alumni Game, 7-9 p.m., Brown Stadium, Anderson High School,
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Cadiz
• Ninth annual Cadiz Community Day, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Harrison Township Community Building, Ind. 38.
Middletown
• 19th annual Hog Roast, 4:30-7 p.m., Josiah Cromer Homestead Barn (now Howell Farms), 12090 S. 600W. Sponsored by the Crossroads Lutheran Church.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
• Kiwanis Kar Show in memory of Neal Shull, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive. DJ, Good's Ice Cream, and the World Famous K-burgers.
