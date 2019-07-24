Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
• Linen sale hosted by the Community Hospital Auxiliary, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
• Registration Day No. 2, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Anderson Preparatory Academy, 2200 W. 22nd St.
• Freshmen Orientation, 10 a.m., Anderson Preparatory Academy, 2200 W. 22nd St.
• "Savvy IRA Planning for Boomers" workshop, 5:45 p.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Living With Lupus hosted by the Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter, 6-7 p.m., conference room, United Way of Madison County, 205 W. 11th St.
• Anderson Model Railroad Club train room open, 6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Meet the Teacher Night (sixth grade), 6-8 p.m., Anderson Intermediate School, 2300 Lindberg Road. Students need to register prior to tonight. Information: 765-641-2000, ext. 1578.
• Dinner/Dance, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• Dennis' Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Jam hosted by the WhiteRiver Folk & Bluegrass Club, 6:30-9:30 p.m., FOP Lodge, 2614 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Doug Anderson (gospel), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
Daleville
• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series: Seth Cook, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
