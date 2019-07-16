Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "Lego Movie," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.
• Firefighters Fundraiser for Brent Holland, an Anderson firefighter for 21 years who has been diagnosed with brain cancer; Pork Paradise truck, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Firefighter Headquarters, 44 W. Fifth St.
• Senior Citizens Advisory Committee meeting, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Frankton
• Bingo every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.