Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
• Chief Anderson Toastmasters meeting, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; John Gillmore (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
• Madison County Extension Homemakers food auction, 6 p.m., 4-H/Farm Bureau Building, Beulah Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.