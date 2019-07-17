LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Thursday: 

Anderson

• Delco Remy Plant 8 and 17 Retirees buffet breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Frisch's Big Boy, Broadway.

• Madison County Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m., Mounds Mall Theatre, Scatterfield Road.

• Highland High School Class of '66, noon, Art's Pizza, 2027 Broadway.

• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Andersno Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

• Dinner/Dance, every Thursday, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

• Ed Fry's "All American Celebration," 6:30 p.m., Sugar Fork Crossing.

• The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church meeting, 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road.

Middletown

• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

