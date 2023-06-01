220615-nws-standalone Keeping cool (copy)
Anderson

Splashpad open for the summer 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mays Park, 743 Historical W. 10th St.

New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 3 to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.

Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

All-Ages Summer Reading Kickoff Event 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

First Day of June Hike 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Live music with Kris Huntley 7 to 9 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

“Radium Girls” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

Brink of Summer ArtsWalk 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Muncie.

