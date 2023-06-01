Anderson
Splashpad open for the summer 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mays Park, 743 Historical W. 10th St.
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 3 to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
All-Ages Summer Reading Kickoff Event 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
First Day of June Hike 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Live music with Kris Huntley 7 to 9 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“Radium Girls” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Brink of Summer ArtsWalk 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Muncie.