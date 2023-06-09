SATURDAY
Anderson
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Audubon Bird Walk 9 a.m.; Mounds Hike 10 to 11 a.m.; Wildflower Hike 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson Police Department summer block party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walnut Park, 1730 Walnut St.
Art Association of Madison County’s Stillwell House Home Tour 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 221 Historic West 10th St.
Cornhole tournaments; sign-up, 6 p.m.; start, 7 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Late Models, Four Wheel Drive, Thunder Roasters and Ford Racing 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Owl Prowl (Night Hike) 8:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Chesterfield
Rummage sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chesterfield Christian Church, 307 E. Plum St.
Muncie
Artisans Fair, a summer local craft show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Industry United Methodist Church, 1912 S. Mock Ave.
Bat Box Building Workshop 11 a.m. at first floor of Madjax Makerspace, architecture area, 515 E. Main St.
PBS’s Be My Neighbor Day 1 to 4 p.m. at Canan Commons, downtown Muncie.
Noblesville
The Eagles Project (Eagles Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Lions Club June Jamboree 5 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Elwood
Concerts in the Park: The Bulldogs 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Middletown
23rd annual Old-fashioned Ice Cream Social 2 to 4 p.m.; pie auction, 3:30 p.m.; entertainment by Common Ground, The Church at Crossroads, 9700 W. 700S.