Anderson
Pars for Paws golf tournament, 11:30 a.m., The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road in Edgewood. Fundraiser for Animal Protection League.
“Blithe Spirit,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
Rummage sale to benefit Alexandria Toy Drive, 8:30 a.m., located under the tent in the Open Door Church of God side yard and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9, across from the cemetery).
Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Indiana 9.
Middletown
Lions Club Fair, begins at 6 p.m., Dietrich Park, 129 N. Raider Road.
Pendleton
June Jamboree, 5-10 p.m., Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.