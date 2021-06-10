LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Pars for Paws golf tournament, 11:30 a.m., The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road in Edgewood. Fundraiser for Animal Protection League.

“Blithe Spirit,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Alexandria

Rummage sale to benefit Alexandria Toy Drive, 8:30 a.m., located under the tent in the Open Door Church of God side yard and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9, across from the cemetery).

Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Indiana 9.

Middletown

Lions Club Fair, begins at 6 p.m., Dietrich Park, 129 N. Raider Road.

Pendleton

June Jamboree, 5-10 p.m., Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive.

