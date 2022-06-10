SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Anderson Local Soap Box Derby 10 a.m. Derby Downs, 155 N. Madison Ave.
Dedication ceremony for the first mobility-accessible trail, 1 p.m.; The Great Mound, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Euchre Tournament 1 to 6 p.m. at Anderson Eagles 174, 1315 Meridian St. Fundraiser for Secret Families of Madison County.
Chicken fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall of Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Cigar 101 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Usual Suspects Cigar bar, 1213 Meridain St.
Chesterfield
Rummage sale hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship of Chesterfield Christian Church, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall & adjacent rooms, 207 E. Plum St. Lunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Middletown
Piston Popper Annual Car Show 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Greg Rhodes (part of the Middletown Lions Club Fair) 7 to 10 p.m. at Dietrich Park, 135 S. Fifth St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.