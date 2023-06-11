MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Singer & Songwriter Night featuring Katie Jo Robinson and Jesse Jones 7 to 9 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Bingo 4 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Lapel
Music Monday 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 W. Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Madison County Historical presentation by Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson “Automobiles Manufactured in Madison County” 10:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fishers
Dude! 7 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.