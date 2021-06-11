Anderson
City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
“Outside” community rummage sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St. (rain date: Saturday, June 19).
Piston Popper Annual Car Show (with proceeds to local food bank), registration, 9-11:30 a.m.; awards, 3 p.m.; Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
United Motorcycle Enthusiasts (UME) first ever Fallen Brother Ride, 11 a.m.; kickstands up, Pit Stop Bar and Restaurant, 1220 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd; ends at The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Fourth annual Walk for Hope (Addiction Awareness), noon-3 p.m. (Martha Green Project performing), Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
Chicken fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus 563, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
“Blithe Spirit,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
Rummage sale to benefit Alexandria Toy Drive, 8:30 a.m.-????, located under the tent in the Open Door Church of God side yard and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9, across from the cemetery).
Middletown
Lions Club Fair, begins at 6 p.m., Dietrich Park, 129 N. Raider Road.
Muncie
Muncie Symphony Orchestra’s “The Beatles,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., Canan Commons, 600 S. Walnut St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
June Jamboree, 5-10 p.m., Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.