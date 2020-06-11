Anderson
• Food Truck Friday – Big Poppas Pork Pit, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Visiting Angels, 110 E. Hartman Road.
Elwood
• Special tailgate distribution by the Second Harvest Food Bank, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
