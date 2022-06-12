MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 to 3 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Karaoke with Elaine 7 p.m. at Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Muncie
Hoosier Shakespeare Festival presents “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” 7:30-10 p.m. at Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
TUESDAY
Anderson
A Tale of Two Mills by Stephen Jackson 10:30 a.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. Hosted by the Madison County Historical Society.
Country line dancing, 3 to 4:30 p.m.; cardio-drumming, 5-7 p.m.; and advanced corn hole league, 7 to 10 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Classic Car Cruise-In 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frisch's, 500 Broadway.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Noblesville
The Lumineers with special guest Caamp 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.