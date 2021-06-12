Events and activities scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- “Blithe Spirit,” 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Community Café Grille, 4:30 p.m., Anderson First United Methodist, 1215 Jackson St.
Alexandria
- Rummage sale to benefit Alexandria Toy Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., located under the tent in the Open Door Church of God side yard and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9, across from the cemetery).
Frankton
- Town Market, 2-5 p.m., Frankton Library, 102 S. Church St.
Middletown
- Crossroads Lutheran Church Historical Preservation Society’s 19th annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social on the Lawn, 2-4 p.m.; pie auction, 3:30 p.m., Church at Crossroads, corner of Delaware County roads 600W and 700S.
