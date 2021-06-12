LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Sunday:

Anderson

  • “Blithe Spirit,” 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
  • Community Café Grille, 4:30 p.m., Anderson First United Methodist, 1215 Jackson St.

Alexandria

  • Rummage sale to benefit Alexandria Toy Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., located under the tent in the Open Door Church of God side yard and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9, across from the cemetery).

Frankton

  • Town Market, 2-5 p.m., Frankton Library, 102 S. Church St.

Middletown

  • Crossroads Lutheran Church Historical Preservation Society’s 19th annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social on the Lawn, 2-4 p.m.; pie auction, 3:30 p.m., Church at Crossroads, corner of Delaware County roads 600W and 700S.

Tags

Trending Video