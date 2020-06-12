LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.

• Strawberry Festival, 1-5 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.

• Pop Rox in concert, 8 p.m.-midnight, Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.

Pendleton

• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.

• J's Lobster Truck & Simply Divine Cupcakes 2020 Tour, 4 p.m.; 3104 U.S. 36. (Papa John's lot).

If you have an upcoming event that’s been canceled or rescheduled, send the information by email to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com with “Go MAD” in the subject line. Please include the event name, originally scheduled date and, if applicable, rescheduled date. For rescheduled dates, also include the time and place of the event and any ticket details.

