Events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Strawberry Festival, 1-5 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
• Pop Rox in concert, 8 p.m.-midnight, Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
• J's Lobster Truck & Simply Divine Cupcakes 2020 Tour, 4 p.m.; 3104 U.S. 36. (Papa John's lot).
