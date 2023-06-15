LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.

Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Film Screening – Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom 6 p.m. at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.

Alexandria

“Murder on the 605” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Carmel

My Yellow Rickshaw 6 to 9 p.m. at Clay Terrace, 14390 Clay Terrace Blvd.

Chesterfield

Monthly dance with Jerry Wilmot 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Elwood

The Duck Creek Players present: “The Sunshine Boys” 7 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.

Indianapolis

The Cool City Band 6 to 8 p.m. at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Noblesville

Roughouse 7 to 9 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane.

Tags

Trending Video