Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Film Screening – Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom 6 p.m. at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Alexandria
“Murder on the 605” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Carmel
My Yellow Rickshaw 6 to 9 p.m. at Clay Terrace, 14390 Clay Terrace Blvd.
Chesterfield
Monthly dance with Jerry Wilmot 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present: “The Sunshine Boys” 7 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Indianapolis
The Cool City Band 6 to 8 p.m. at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Roughouse 7 to 9 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane.