Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
Juneteenth featuring DJ HotRod and the Generation of Steppers 5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
The Collectors 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Groove Smash (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present: “The Sunshine Boys” 7 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Greenfield
Strawberry Festival 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bradley United Methodist Church, 210 W. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
New Castle
Concert Series featuring Duke Tumatoe with opening acts Aaron Dicken and Jordan Chew 6:30 p.m. at the Arts Park Pavilion.