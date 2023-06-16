SATURDAY
Anderson
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Solstice Suncatchers 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Mystery of the Mounds Talk 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson Tether Car Racing noon at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.
Take Better Pictures NOW! noon at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Anderson Friends & Family Reunion; noon, Co-ed “Big Ball” softball tournament; noon, youth basketball and flag football, APA, 2200 W. 22nd St. Hosted by the Anderson Community Revenation Inc., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission and APA.
Central Indiana Old Car Club Car Show noon to 4 p.m. at Frazier’s Dairy Maid, 3311 Main St.
Cruise-In For Critters 4 to 9 p.m. at Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Third annual Juneteenth Weekend Fish Fry Fundraiser 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Chicken fry 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Summer Solstice Celebration 7 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Thunder Cars, Legends, and Ford-Pro Racing 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Edgewood
Town-wide rummage sale 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present: “The Sunshine Boys” 7 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
“Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Muncie
Car show (bikes, trucks and Jeeps) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Merchants Bank parking lot.
Bill Gaddis second annual car show 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Bill Gaddis Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, 1717 N. Wheeling Ave.
New Castle
Gone to the Birds 7 to 8 p.m. at Summit Lake State Park, 5993 N. Messick Road.
Pendleton
Pendleton Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Box Turtle Brunch 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Mounds Meander noon to 1 p.m.; Geode Smash 2 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Juneteenth Celebration with African garb, 2 p.m.; live performances by Generation of Steppers, Darnell Lark, and Allison & Calvin Turner; community picnic, 1 to 5 p.m.; praise team competition, 2 to 4 p.m. at APA, 2200 W. 22nd St. Hosted by the Anderson Community Revenation Inc., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission and APA.